CZECH DISTRIBUTION NETWORK

Summary sheet
CEZ, a.s.
Mr Jan BROZIK, Executive Finance Director
Duhová 2/1444
CZ-140 53 Praha 4,
Czech Republic
Tel.: +420 (211) 042 305
Fax: +420 (211) 042 003
E-mail: brozik@cez.cz
Investments in electricity distribution networks in the Czech Republic.
To improve quality and reliability of electricity supply, satisfy the growing demand for electricity and enable connection of new customers.
According to the Czech regulations, high voltage components/schemes comprising the project are subject to a mandatory EIA procedure. As for the other project components/schemes, they fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive (85/337/EEC and amendments) and the national competent authority decides whether an EIA is required taking into consideration screening criteria specified in the Directive.
The Promoter is a public utility operating in the energy sector and therefore subject to the requirements of EU Directives. CEZ Distribuce has developed its procurement procedures based on the EU legislation and regularly publishes procurement notices in the OJEU for services, supply and work contracts.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.