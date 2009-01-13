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CARRETERAS DE CASTILLA-LA-MANCHA III

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 150,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 150,000,000
Transport : € 150,000,000
Signature date(s)
19/04/2010 : € 60,000,000
31/08/2009 : € 90,000,000

Summary sheet

Release date
26 June 2009
Status
Reference
Signed | 31/08/2009
20090113
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Carreteras de Castilla-La-Mancha III.

Comunidad Autónoma de Castilla-La-Mancha.

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR 150 million.
Up to EUR 400 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Rehabilitation and upgrade of existing road infrastructures in Castilla-La-Mancha.

The schemes will expand capacity, reduce travel times and increase traffic safety. Detailed description of the schemes (length, cross section, etc.) has not been made available yet by the Promoter and consequently, screening of proposed schemes to be included in the EIB project is pending.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

All schemes to be financed under the proposed project will be required to comply with the relevant national and regional legal framework, to be in line with EU environmental policy and acceptable in environmental terms to EIB. In particular, compliance with EU Directive 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC, amending 85/337/EEC, the Habitats and SEA Directive 2001/42/EC will be verified during appraisal.

The Bank will review the procurement process during appraisal to confirm that it is compliant with applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir 2004/18 or 2004/17/EEC).

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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