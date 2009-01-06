STATE REFORM & E-ADMINISTRATION

Summary sheet
The proposed project is structured as a Framework Loan/ Structural Programme Loan. It will provide financing for the Operational Programmes (OP) State Reform and Electronic Administration within Hungary’s National Strategic Reference Framework for the EU programming period 2007-2013, complementing EU grants and national resources.
The proposed operation will complement EU grants support. It will contribute to the implementation of eligible investments in the fields of public services aiming at modernizing Hungary's public administration.
The project is a multi-sector, multi-scheme operation classified as a Structured Programme Loan. Some of its schemes may fall under Annex I or Annex II of the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU and as such may require environmental impact assessment and/or may have impact on areas forming part of Natura 2000 network (falling under Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC or Birds Directive 79/409/EEC). Full environmental details will be assessed during appraisal.
The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (2004/18/EC and Dir. 2007/66/EC amending Directives 1989/665/EEC and 1992/13/EEC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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