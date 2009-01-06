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STATE REFORM & E-ADMINISTRATION

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 50,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Hungary : € 50,000,000
Services : € 50,000,000
Signature date(s)
13/12/2013 : € 50,000,000
Other links
Related public register
28/05/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - STATE REFORM & E-ADMINISTRATION
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - STATE REFORM & E-ADMINISTRATION
Related press
Hungary: EIB supports modernisation of state administration and SME and Mid-Cap projects

Summary sheet

Release date
29 April 2013
Status
Reference
Signed | 13/12/2013
20090106
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
STATE REFORM & E ADMINIST CO-FINANC
HUNGARY
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 50 million
EUR 594 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The proposed project is structured as a Framework Loan/ Structural Programme Loan. It will provide financing for the Operational Programmes (OP) State Reform and Electronic Administration within Hungary’s National Strategic Reference Framework for the EU programming period 2007-2013, complementing EU grants and national resources.

The proposed operation will complement EU grants support. It will contribute to the implementation of eligible investments in the fields of public services aiming at modernizing Hungary's public administration.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project is a multi-sector, multi-scheme operation classified as a Structured Programme Loan. Some of its schemes may fall under Annex I or Annex II of the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU and as such may require environmental impact assessment and/or may have impact on areas forming part of Natura 2000 network (falling under Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC or Birds Directive 79/409/EEC). Full environmental details will be assessed during appraisal.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (2004/18/EC and Dir. 2007/66/EC amending Directives 1989/665/EEC and 1992/13/EEC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.

Related documents
28/05/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - STATE REFORM & E-ADMINISTRATION
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - STATE REFORM & E-ADMINISTRATION
Other links
Related press
Hungary: EIB supports modernisation of state administration and SME and Mid-Cap projects

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - STATE REFORM & E-ADMINISTRATION
Publication Date
28 May 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
48809437
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20090106
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Hungary
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - STATE REFORM & E-ADMINISTRATION
Publication Date
1 Jan 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
80555007
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20090106
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Hungary
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
28/05/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - STATE REFORM & E-ADMINISTRATION
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - STATE REFORM & E-ADMINISTRATION
Other links
Summary sheet
STATE REFORM & E ADMINIST CO-FINANC
Data sheet
STATE REFORM & E-ADMINISTRATION
Related press
Hungary: EIB supports modernisation of state administration and SME and Mid-Cap projects

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Hungary: EIB supports modernisation of state administration and SME and Mid-Cap projects
Other links
Related public register
28/05/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - STATE REFORM & E-ADMINISTRATION
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - STATE REFORM & E-ADMINISTRATION

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications