Sviluppo Integrato Ferrara

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
The project concerns the financing of different investment schemes of the Ferrara Municipality’s and the Ferrara Province’s medium-term investment programmes. The investments mainly cover the fields of transport, rehabilitation of streets/roads and improvement of traffic safety, educational infrastructures, cultural and historical heritage, public buildings rehabilitation and some measures in the field of environmental improvement and energy efficiency.
The loan is directed at the co-financing of an integrated investment programme for the upgrading of the urban infrastructures of the City and the Province of Ferrara, and for the improvement of the provision of basic services to the population in an area which has undergone a deep process of industrial restructuring.
The Bank’s appraisal will focus on the promoter’s environmental management capacity and on the verification of the respect of environmental principles correct application both for the global area strategic plan and for each of the selected road schemes (EIA), including the assessment of requirements of the Habitat and Bird Directive, where appropriate.
The Promoter is subject to EU regulations (EU Directives 2004/18/EC and 2004/17/EC). Tenders will be/have been organized in compliance with EU requirements, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal for projects above thresholds. Application of EU procedures by the local authorities for the tender of services, supplies and civil works will be reviewed by the Bank’s services during appraisal.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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