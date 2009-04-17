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VALENCIA CLIMATE CHANGE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 50,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 50,000,000
Energy : € 50,000,000
Signature date(s)
26/05/2010 : € 50,000,000

Summary sheet

Release date
17 April 2009
Status
Reference
Signed | 26/05/2010
20090092
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Valencia Climate Change
Instituto Valenciano de Finanzas
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR 150 million.
Up to EUR 300 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Financing of multiple small and medium scale ventures within the plan developed by the Regional Government of Valencia for improving the efficient use of natural resources and energy in facilities belonging to the public sector.

In the first phase, the project will consist of (a) the installation and operation of PV installations on the roofs of public schools; and (b) equipment to increase energy efficiency in public buildings (lighting and combined heat/cooling and power -tri-generation) as well as in street and traffic lighting.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

This operation intends to bring environmental benefits by supporting projects that help to mitigate climate change. The individual schemes to be financed are likely to be small and are expected to have limited environmental impacts. It is unlikely that any of the projects is categorised as Annex II-type projects under the EIA Directive.

The Bank will review systems and procedures applied by the promoter during appraisal, including compliance with relevant national and EU legislation, as defined by Procurement Directive 2004/17/EC, and publication in the Official Journal of the EU where appropriate.

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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