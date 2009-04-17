Valencia Climate Change

Summary sheet
Financing of multiple small and medium scale ventures within the plan developed by the Regional Government of Valencia for improving the efficient use of natural resources and energy in facilities belonging to the public sector.
In the first phase, the project will consist of (a) the installation and operation of PV installations on the roofs of public schools; and (b) equipment to increase energy efficiency in public buildings (lighting and combined heat/cooling and power -tri-generation) as well as in street and traffic lighting.
This operation intends to bring environmental benefits by supporting projects that help to mitigate climate change. The individual schemes to be financed are likely to be small and are expected to have limited environmental impacts. It is unlikely that any of the projects is categorised as Annex II-type projects under the EIA Directive.
The Bank will review systems and procedures applied by the promoter during appraisal, including compliance with relevant national and EU legislation, as defined by Procurement Directive 2004/17/EC, and publication in the Official Journal of the EU where appropriate.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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