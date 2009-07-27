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PROVINCE DE LIEGE WATER SUPPLY

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 120,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Belgium : € 120,000,000
Water, sewerage : € 120,000,000
Signature date(s)
30/11/2009 : € 38,000,000
30/11/2009 : € 82,000,000
Other links
Related press
Belgium: EUR 120m for secure water supply in Liège Province

Summary sheet

Release date
27 July 2009
Status
Reference
Signed | 30/11/2009
20090058
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Province de Liège Water Supply
Compagnie Intercommunale Liègeoise des Eaux (CILE)
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 100 million.
EUR 250 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists in the financing of the investment programme of the Compagnie Intercommunale Liégeoise des Eaux (CILE) over the period 2009-2014.

The project will secure and improve the provision of drinking water in the Liège area (Belgium).

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project will have a positive impact on the environment and the quality of life of the inhabitants of the area served by CILE, thanks to the protection of sensitive areas used for water supply and the significant enhancement of water supply security. Compliance with Directive 97/11/EC (EIA Directive) and Directive 92/43/EC (Habitats Directive) amongst other applicable EU directives will be assessed during appraisal.

Procurement for this project falls under directive 2004/17/EC and directive 2004/18/EC. Compliance of the promoter with these directives will be assessed during appraisal.

Other links
Related press
Belgium: EUR 120m for secure water supply in Liège Province

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Belgium: EUR 120m for secure water supply in Liège Province
Other links

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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