PROVINCE DE LIEGE WATER SUPPLY

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
The project consists in the financing of the investment programme of the Compagnie Intercommunale Liégeoise des Eaux (CILE) over the period 2009-2014.
The project will secure and improve the provision of drinking water in the Liège area (Belgium).
The project will have a positive impact on the environment and the quality of life of the inhabitants of the area served by CILE, thanks to the protection of sensitive areas used for water supply and the significant enhancement of water supply security. Compliance with Directive 97/11/EC (EIA Directive) and Directive 92/43/EC (Habitats Directive) amongst other applicable EU directives will be assessed during appraisal.
Procurement for this project falls under directive 2004/17/EC and directive 2004/18/EC. Compliance of the promoter with these directives will be assessed during appraisal.
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