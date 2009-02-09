HADERA DESALINATION PLANT EXTENSION

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
H2ID Ltd.
P.O. Box 5016
Hamatechet Street
Hasharon Industrial Park
Kadima, 60920
Israel
The project concerns the extension of the 100 m m3/year Hadera desalination plant currently under construction (and part financed by the EIB) by adding production capacity to deliver an additional 27 m m3/year.
The project’s main benefit is the increase of available potable water in a region with scarce water resources. The project will contribute to fill the existing gap in the country’s water balance, which is driven mainly by increasing demand which has led to an over-exploitation of the aquifers.
According to the promoter and the State of Israel the environmental aspects of the extension are already covered by the existing Environmental Impact Assessment. During appraisal the Bank will assess this aspect and ensure that the EIA complies with the requirements of Directive 97/11/EC for Annex I projects.
The project will be awarded through a restricted tender procedure, which is in line with the EIB Guide to Procurement and the requirements of Directive 2004/17/EC (if applicable) for this type of works.
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