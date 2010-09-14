Municipal Water Financing Facility

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
Ministry of Regional Development, Forestry and Water Management represented by Hvratska Vode (Croatian Waters)
Framework loan facility to support smaller water supply, wastewater, stormwater and flood protection schemes in municipalities in Croatia.
Contribute to Croatia’s sustainable development as outlined in Croatia’s Strategic Development Framework 2006-2013 by improving quality of life and the environment of Croatia.
It is expected that some of the schemes are likely to fall under Annex I or Annex II of the EIA Directive 85/337/EEC, amended by Directives 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC. Should any scheme have a negative impact on an area forming part of the Natura 2000 network or similar (falling under the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC or Birds Directive 79/409/EEC) the Bank would require the promoter to act according to the provisions of the aforementioned Directives.
Procurement procedures will be carried out in compliance with the Bank’s Guide to Procurement, including publication in the EUOJ, if and where appropriate. Projects with values below the EU thresholds will be procured according to the provisions laid down in national legislation.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
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Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.