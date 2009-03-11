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AGUAS DE CASTILLA-LA MANCHA II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 220,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 220,000,000
Water, sewerage : € 220,000,000
Signature date(s)
20/07/2010 : € 40,000,000
19/06/2009 : € 67,000,000
19/06/2009 : € 113,000,000

Summary sheet

Release date
11 March 2009
Status
Reference
Signed | 19/06/2009
20090028
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Aguas de Castilla-La Mancha II
Comunidad Castilla-La Mancha
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR 550 million.
Around EUR 1,300 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Financing of water infrastructure.

The project will contribute to improve the quality and reliability of the drinking water supply systems, and to reduce the pollution load discharged into receiving waters in compliance with EU directives and national legislation. The project will also strengthen the regional infrastructure and improve the living conitions of the population.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project consists of a number of investments in water and wastewater assets. It is expected to have significant positive impacts on the environment. Compliance of EU Directives will be assessed during appraisal.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that the contracts under the project have been or shall be tendered in accordance with EU public procurement procedures.

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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