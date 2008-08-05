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GALICIA MEDIO AMBIENTE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 150,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 150,000,000
Water, sewerage : € 150,000,000
Signature date(s)
30/06/2009 : € 150,000,000
Other links
Related press
Spain: EIB lends Galicia Region EUR 150 million for environmental projects

Summary sheet

Release date
23 February 2009
Status
Reference
Signed | 30/06/2009
20080805
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Galicia Medio Ambiente

Comunidad Autónoma de Galicia

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR 150 million.
Estimated EUR 360 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns investments in the water supply and wastewater treatment infrastructure in the region of Galicia, Spain. These investments will ensure compliance with EU directives on drinking water and wastewater quality.

The project will contribute to improve the quality and reliability of the drinking water supply systems, and to reduce the pollution load discharged into receiving waters. The project will also strengthen the regional infrastructure and improve the living conditions of the population.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project’s compliance with all applicable EU and national environmental legislation will be verified during appraisal.

Procurement procedures applied by the promoter are in compliance with EU Directives.

Other links
Related press
Spain: EIB lends Galicia Region EUR 150 million for environmental projects

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Spain: EIB lends Galicia Region EUR 150 million for environmental projects
Other links

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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