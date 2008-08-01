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PLASTIC MATERIALS INNOVATION

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 75,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Austria : € 75,000,000
Industry : € 75,000,000
Signature date(s)
19/11/2009 : € 75,000,000

Summary sheet

Release date
25 May 2009
Status
Reference
Signed | 19/11/2009
20080801
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Plastic Materials Innovation
The promoter is one of Europe’s largest producers of polyolefins (i.e. polyethylene and polypropylene).
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 75 million.
The total project cost is estimated at about EUR 170 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the construction of new international Innovation Headquarters in Linz, Austria, and related specialised equipment in Linz and Schwechat aimed at expanding the promoter’s innovation capabilities, as well as on-going research and development operating expenditures to be incurred in Austria in the time frame 2009-2012. The research and development activities will focus on polymer design, particularly for automotive appliances, advanced packaging and moulding applications.

Financing of new R&D facilities and research activities on plastic materials.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

For capital expenditures included as part of this project (construction of new R&D facilities, equipment, pilot plants, testing facilities), falling under Annex II of the directive 97/11, the decision made by the competent authorities for requesting (or not) an EIA on the basis of Annex III of the Directive will be verified during project appraisal. For R&D activities encompassed within this project that will be carried out within existing facilities, an EIA according to the EU Directive 97/11 as amended by Directive 2003/35, should not be required. Compliance of R&D activities with other relevant EU environmental legislation will also be verified during appraisal.

The promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector, and is thus not covered by EU Directives on procurement. Procedures followed will be verified during appraisal.

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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