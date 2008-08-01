Plastic Materials Innovation

Summary sheet
The project concerns the construction of new international Innovation Headquarters in Linz, Austria, and related specialised equipment in Linz and Schwechat aimed at expanding the promoter’s innovation capabilities, as well as on-going research and development operating expenditures to be incurred in Austria in the time frame 2009-2012. The research and development activities will focus on polymer design, particularly for automotive appliances, advanced packaging and moulding applications.
Financing of new R&D facilities and research activities on plastic materials.
For capital expenditures included as part of this project (construction of new R&D facilities, equipment, pilot plants, testing facilities), falling under Annex II of the directive 97/11, the decision made by the competent authorities for requesting (or not) an EIA on the basis of Annex III of the Directive will be verified during project appraisal. For R&D activities encompassed within this project that will be carried out within existing facilities, an EIA according to the EU Directive 97/11 as amended by Directive 2003/35, should not be required. Compliance of R&D activities with other relevant EU environmental legislation will also be verified during appraisal.
The promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector, and is thus not covered by EU Directives on procurement. Procedures followed will be verified during appraisal.
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