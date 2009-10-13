Skoda RDI & Production Investments

Summary sheet
The project concerns the modernisation of the promoter’s production facilities in the Czech Republic and several strategic RDI investments, comprising (i) selected projects linked to the development of a new model, (ii) capital expenditures related to a new production line and tooling investments; (iii) development and adaptation of powertrain technology across the promoter’s range of current and future models in order to comply with upcoming emission legislation; and (iv) the reduction of emissions and improvements to fuel efficiency by optimising vehicle layout and introducing energy saving and recuperation measures. The investments will mainly be made at the promoter’s headquarters in Mlada Boleslav.
Reduction of fuel consumption and emissions, as well as enhancement of overall energy efficiency of the company’s vehicles.
The project concerns investments in research and development that will be carried out in existing facilities already authorised, as well as some capital expenditure. Whether an EIA is required by EIA Directive 85/337/EEC, amended by Directive 97/11/EC will be verified by the Bank’s services during appraisal.
The promoter is a private company operating in the manufacturing sector not covered by EU Directives on procurement.
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