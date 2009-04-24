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VW ARGENTINA II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 170,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Argentina : € 170,000,000
Industry : € 170,000,000
Signature date(s)
24/07/2009 : € 70,000,000
24/07/2009 : € 100,000,000
Other links
Related press
Argentina: EIB loan to VW for investments in manufacturing plant

Summary sheet

Release date
24 April 2009
Status
Reference
Signed | 24/07/2009
20080787
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
VW Argentina II

Volkswagen Argentina S.A (VWA)

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 170 million.
Up to EUR 341 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the investment for the manufacturing and assembly of a new light commercial vehicle.

Contributing to i) support of EU presence in Latin America through Foreign Direct Investment and ii) the economic development of Argentina through employment and exports.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project is expected to follow the appropriate EU environmental and social principles, standards and practices, subject to local conditions. The Bank’s services will, however, clarify the possible need for an EIA during the appraisal, subject to local conditions and the procedures followed by the Argentinean authorities in this case. Due attention will be paid to the social aspects of the project, in particular to the network of local suppliers and the indirect involvement of a large number of people in the component and service provision for the project.

Procurement is expected to be in line with EIB guidelines for private sector projects. The Bank’s services will verify the details during the project’s due diligence.

Other links
Related press
Argentina: EIB loan to VW for investments in manufacturing plant

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Argentina: EIB loan to VW for investments in manufacturing plant
Other links

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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