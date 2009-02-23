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ENERGY EFFIC & RENEWABLES BARCELONA

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 250,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 250,000,000
Energy : € 250,000,000
Signature date(s)
14/12/2009 : € 125,000,000
9/02/2010 : € 125,000,000
Other links
Related press
Spain: EUR 250 million for Barcelona Provincial Council’s energy and climate change programme

Summary sheet

Release date
23 February 2009
Status
Reference
Signed | 14/12/2009
20080766
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Energy Effic & Renewable Energy

Diputació de Barcelona

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR 250 million.
Estimated to be around EUR 500 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project will consist of (a) the installation and operation of photovoltaic (PV) equipment on the roofs of public buildings and on municipal land; and (b) equipment to increase energy efficiency in street and traffic lighting and in public buildings, including installation of solar water heaters. Concerning PV, the electricity potential of electricity production is estimated at 720 GWh/year for the whole Province in public buildings and public land. This corresponds to a capacity of 530 MWp. Concerning energy efficiency projects, the operation will initially focus on street and traffic lighting. The associated energy savings are estimated at 270 and 10 GWh/year respectively. This operation will cover part of the investments in these areas in the period 2009-2011.

The development of renewable energy and energy efficiency projects supports national and European targets in these two areas and thus supports climate change and security of energy supply objectives of the EU. In particular, the project contributes to the objectives of the Covenant of Mayors initiative of the Commission, as over 60 municipalities of the Barcelona province have joined the Covenant. These municipalities have committed to reduce GHG emission by over 20% by 2020.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

This operation intends to bring environmental benefits by supporting projects that help to mitigate climate change. The individual schemes to be financed are likely to be small and are expected to have limited environmental impacts. However, some of the larger, green field schemes might well be categorized as Annex II-type projects under the EIA Directive, and would require a review by the competent authority to determine the need for an environmental impact assessment. The Bank will assess the promoter’s capacity and procedures to ensure compliance with national and European environmental and biodiversity regulations as well as its capacity to support the Bank's Public Disclosure Policy, which aims at facilitating access by the public to environmentally relevant information.

The Bank will review systems and procedures applied by the promoter during appraisal, including compliance with relevant national and EU legislation, as defined by Procurement Directive 2004/17/EC, and publication in the Official Journal of the EU where appropriate.

Other links
Related press
Spain: EUR 250 million for Barcelona Provincial Council’s energy and climate change programme

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Spain: EUR 250 million for Barcelona Provincial Council’s energy and climate change programme
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General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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