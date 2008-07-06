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BDEAC PRET GLOBAL IV

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 25,000,000
Sector(s)
Credit lines : € 25,000,000
Signature date(s)
26/08/2009 : € 25,000,000

Summary sheet

Release date
3 April 2009
Status
Reference
Signed | 26/08/2009
20080706
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
BDEAC Global Loan IV (Central Africa)

Banque de Développement des États d’Afrique Centrale (BDEAC)
Contact: Mr Basile Tchakounte, Director of Finance Department, Place du Gouvernement, BP 1177, Brazzaville, Republic of the Congo

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 25 million.
Not applicable.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Credit line for financing projects promoted by private enterprises in Member States of the Central African Economic and Monetary Community (CEMAC).

The proposed operation will provide the financial intermediary with long-term resources and serve to improve the financial terms offered to final beneficiaries in a targeted manner. It will also support the private sector in the CEMAC region, thereby contributing to job creation, economic diversification and the reduction of poverty.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The financing of each project under this credit line will be conditional upon compliance with EU and national laws and guidelines on environmental protection.

Each allocation under this credit line will be conditional upon compliance with EU directives and national laws and regulations.

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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