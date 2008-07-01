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THFC URBAN RENEWAL VI

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 383,472,994.37
Countries
Sector(s)
United Kingdom : € 383,472,994.37
Urban development : € 383,472,994.37
Signature date(s)
4/12/2009 : € 189,238,110.91
14/01/2010 : € 194,234,883.46

Summary sheet

Release date
23 July 2009
Status
Reference
Signed | 04/12/2009
20080701
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
THFC Urban Renewal VI
The Housing Finance Corporation Limited, a dedicated, not-for-profit financial intermediary and lender to the UK social housing market.
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
GBP 345 million.
GBP 700 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Objectives

Financing of small and medium sized urban regeneration projects undertaken by regulated UK Housing Associations.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Compliance with EU environmental directives and national laws shall be ensured. Given the scale, location and nature of the projects – modernising, rehabilitation and new construction of social housing and associated social and urban infrastructure in mostly built-up urban areas – it is unlikely that an EIA would be required in most cases.

Compliance with the EU procurement directives and national laws shall be sensured.

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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