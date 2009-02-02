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VOLVO TRUCKS CLEAN ENGINES R&D

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 400,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Sweden : € 400,000,000
Industry : € 400,000,000
Signature date(s)
24/03/2009 : € 400,000,000

Summary sheet

Release date
2 February 2009
Status
Reference
Signed | 24/03/2009
20080698
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Volvo Trucks Clean Engines R&D

AB Volvo (publ.)

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Loan up to EUR 400 million.
Approximately EUR 2 250 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the part-financing of AB Volvo Group’s annual R&D expenditures in the 2009-2010 period.

The project concerns investments in research and development for future low emission engines and related chassis development for transport and construction vehicles.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project concerns investments in research and development that will be carried out in existing facilities already authorised. An EIA therefore is not required by EIA Directive 85/337/EC, amended by Directives 97/11/EC. Overall, the project is expected to have a neutral impact on the environment, while the products of the programme will significantly reduce diesel engine harmful emissions with a direct positive impact on the environment and public health.

Procurement is expected to be in line with EIB guidelines for private sector projects. The Bank’s services will verify details during the project’s due diligence.

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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