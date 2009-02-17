DEXIA Renewable Energy

Summary sheet
DEXIA Banque Belgique
Framework loan to support projects that contribute to climate change mitigation, in particular projects promoting the use of renewable energy resources and energy efficiency.
The proposed operation would support a series of investments in renewable energy and energy efficiency that would contribute to the development of clean energy and the avoidance or reduction of greenhouse gas emissions.
This operation intends to bring environmental benefits by supporting projects that help to mitigate climate change. The individual schemes to be financed are likely to be small and would be expected to have limited environmental impacts. However, some of the schemes might well be categorised as Annex I or II-type projects under the EIA Directive, which would require a mandatory environmental impact assessment or a review by the competent authority for the need to carry out an EIA. The Bank will assess the promoter’s capacity and procedures to ensure compliance with national and European environmental and biodiversity regulations as well as its capacity to support the Bank's Public Disclosure Policy, which aims at facilitating access by the public to environmentally relevant information.
The Bank will review systems and procedures applied by the promoter during appraisal, including compliance with relevant national and EU legislation, as defined by Procurement Directive 2004/17/EC, and publication in the Official Journal of the EU where appropriate.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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General enquiries and comments
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Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
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