DONG Energy Polish Windfarms

Summary sheet
The project will consist of two wind farms with a total capacity of 80 MW to be implemented and operated by the promoter.
Both wind farms will supply electricity to the national transmission grid and thereby contribute to achieve the country’s target of electricity production from renewable energy sources.
The wind farms fall by virtue of their technical characteristics under Annex II of the EIA Directive 85/337/EEC (as amended). In both cases an EIA was deemed to be required by the competent authorities. Comprehensive environmental studies including the assessment of impacts on sites of nature conservation and sensitive habitats were conducted including public consultation. Identified impacts on potential losses of biodiversity, notably impacts on bird migration and bird breeding zones, will be adequately mitigated. Permits have been granted and appropriate mitigation measures including monitoring required.
The promoter is a public undertaking in the sense of the Utilities Directive 2004/17/EU and would thus have to apply public procurement procedures. According to the promoter the projects were fully developed by a private entity and supply/works contracts were awarded prior to the project acquisition by the promoter. Thus, publication of contract notices in EUOJ was not required.
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