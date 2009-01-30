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SICHUAN FORESTS & RESERVOIRS RECONSTR.

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 118,571,217
Countries
Sector(s)
China : € 118,571,217
Agriculture, fisheries, forestry : € 118,571,217
Signature date(s)
14/04/2009 : € 118,571,217
Other links
Related press
China: The EIB supports reconstruction effort after the 2008 Sichuan earthquake

Summary sheet

Release date
30 January 2009
Status
Reference
Signed | 14/04/2009
20080647
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Sichuan Forests & Reservoirs Reconstruction

People’s Republic of China

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 121 million (USD 160 million).
The project cost is estimated at EUR 254 million (USD 337 million).
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Reforestation schemes and repairs of irrigation reservoirs in the earthquake damaged areas of the Sichuan province.

The project concerns the reconstruction activities required as a consequence of the Wenchuan’s 2008 earthquake in the sector of forestry/biodiversity (around 120,000 ha of forest concerned) as well as the rehabilitation of affected irrigation and drinking water reservoirs (528 reservoirs included in the project) in the Sichuan Province of China.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project is part of the overall reconstruction program of the post-earthquake damaged areas in Sichuan Province. The afforestation component has an environmental focus: the restoration of existing forestry ecosystems destroyed by the land sliding. The reservoir component intends to restore and update the security conditions of existing water storage facilities. The project has a positive social development impact by providing employment opportunities to the population in the earthquake affected region. An EIA is not required in principle.

Procurement will be undertaken in accordance with the Bank’s procurement guidelines.

Other links
Related press
China: The EIB supports reconstruction effort after the 2008 Sichuan earthquake

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
China: The EIB supports reconstruction effort after the 2008 Sichuan earthquake
Other links

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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