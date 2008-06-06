Soziale Stadterneuerung Hamburg

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
A social Housing company in Hamburg
The schemes concern the demolition, modernisation and rehabilitation and, to a minor extent, the replacement or additional construction of social and affordable housing and associated facilities in selected localities over several years throughout Hamburg.
Bringing units up to decent housing quality standards in terms of contemporary sanitary installations and energy efficiency to promote a more balanced and sustainable community development.
Given the scale and nature of the sub-projects – demolition, rehabilitation, modernisisation and, to a minor extent, replacement and additional construction of housing and associated facilities – there will be no need for an EIA as defined under the EIA Directive 85/337 and subsequent revisions in most cases. The question of the project falling within a plan or a programme requiring a Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) in line with the EU Directive 2001/42/EC will be further examined during appraisal.
Given that the promoter operates in a fully developed sector and does not have a monopoly position in the market, EU procurement Directives are not applicable. The details for the awarding of the contracts will be verified during appraisal.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
General enquiries and comments
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Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.