FORD PLANT CRAIOVA

Summary sheet
Ford of Europe
Construction and operation of a vehicle and engine plant in Craiova, the technical rehabilitation of the existing former Daewoo plant as well as the RDI related activities for the plant carried out in Germany.
The project will contribute to the development of the region’s automotive industry, enhance its competitiveness and will support the development of the local cluster of suppliers. It will contribute to stabilise the employment of the current 3,900 employees and create substantial new direct employment at the site.
The modification of a facility for the manufacture and assembly of motor vehicles falls under Annex II of the EIA Directive 85/337/EEC, amended by Directives 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC. The decision made by the competent authorities for requesting an EIA on the basis of the criteria set in Annex III of the Directive and actual/possible significant impacts on protected flora and fauna (Habitats’ and Birds’ Directives) will be assessed during appraisal.
Procurement is expected to be in line with EIB guidelines for private sector projects. The Bank’s services will verify details during the project’s due diligence.
Loan foreseen under the European Clean Transport Facility (ECTF)
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