Dos Mares Hydroelectric Plant

Summary sheet
BONTEX SA
The project consists of the construction and operation of a cascade of three run-of-river power plants with a total installed capacity of 115 MW, located in the province of Chiriqui in Panamá.
Contribution (i) to support EU presence in Latin America through Foreign Direct Investment and (ii) to the economic development of Panamá through improved electricity supply from a renewable source.
The project, if located within the EU, would fall under Annex 2 of the EIA directive. As required by the national law the promoters have conducted an EIA, including public consultation, for each of the three power plants according to which the project does not generate any major negative social or environmental impact; nevertheless mitigation measures have been put in place including the plantation of 20 ha of mixed forest. During appraisal the need for a cumulative environmental assessment shall be verified.
The procurement of the project is not required to follow public procurement procedures since, under the Bank’s Guide to Procurement, the concession has been obtained through a sufficiently open and objective procedure, which is not considered to have provided any special or exclusive right in obtaining the water concession.
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