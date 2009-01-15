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DOS MARES HYDROELECTRIC PLANT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 140,939,149
Countries
Sector(s)
Panama : € 140,939,149
Energy : € 140,939,149
Signature date(s)
27/10/2009 : € 140,939,149
Other links
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Summary sheet

Release date
15 January 2009
Status
Reference
Signed | 27/10/2009
20080581
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Dos Mares Hydroelectric Plant
ALTERNEGY SA
BONTEX SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 170 million.
EUR 340 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of the construction and operation of a cascade of three run-of-river power plants with a total installed capacity of 115 MW, located in the province of Chiriqui in Panamá.

Contribution (i) to support EU presence in Latin America through Foreign Direct Investment and (ii) to the economic development of Panamá through improved electricity supply from a renewable source.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project, if located within the EU, would fall under Annex 2 of the EIA directive. As required by the national law the promoters have conducted an EIA, including public consultation, for each of the three power plants according to which the project does not generate any major negative social or environmental impact; nevertheless mitigation measures have been put in place including the plantation of 20 ha of mixed forest. During appraisal the need for a cumulative environmental assessment shall be verified.

The procurement of the project is not required to follow public procurement procedures since, under the Bank’s Guide to Procurement, the concession has been obtained through a sufficiently open and objective procedure, which is not considered to have provided any special or exclusive right in obtaining the water concession.

Other links
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Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Transmission line Lorena-Prudencia-Gualaca-Guasquitas - ES
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Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - ES
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Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Panama: USD 211 million for clean energy generation project
Other links
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Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Transmission line Lorena-Prudencia-Gualaca-Guasquitas - ES
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Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - ES
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Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Lorena - ES
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Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Gualaca - part 3 of 3 - ES
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Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Gualaca - part 1 of 3 - ES
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Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Gualaca - part 2 of 3 - ES
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Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Prudencia - ES

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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