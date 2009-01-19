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OSMANIYE WIND FARM

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 30,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Türkiye : € 30,000,000
Energy : € 30,000,000
Signature date(s)
8/05/2009 : € 30,000,000
Other links
Related publications
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - - EN
Related press
Turkey: EIB helps financing a wind farm in South Eastern Turkey with EUR 30 million

Summary sheet

Release date
19 January 2009
Status
Reference
Signed | 08/05/2009
20080569
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Osmanyie Wind Farm
Zorlu Enerji Elektrik Üretim A. S.
Acting through its subsidiary, Rotor Elektrik Üretim A.S.
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 90 million.
EUR 214 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the construction and operation of a 135 MW wind farm in the province of Osmanyie, in Southern Turkey.

The provision of electricity and the development of Turkey’s renewable energy potential, contributes to the economic development of Turkey. The project will provide electricity to meet rapid demand growth in Turkey using economically viable and sustainable wind resources.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

If the project were located in the EU, it would fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive (85/337/EEC) as amended, requiring the competent national authority to determine the need for an EIA. Details of the environmental and social assessment procedures, including possible impacts on any sites of nature conservation or cultural importance, will be investigated further by the Bank during appraisal to ensure that the project complies with the Bank’s principles and standards as regards environmental and social issues.

The promoter is expected to follow international procurement procedures according to the Bank’s Guide to Procurement, including OJEU publication for the items to be financed by the Bank, if appropriate. Details will be verified during appraisal.

Other links
Related publications
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - - EN
Related press
Turkey: EIB helps financing a wind farm in South Eastern Turkey with EUR 30 million

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Turkey: EIB helps financing a wind farm in South Eastern Turkey with EUR 30 million
Other links
Related publications
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - - EN

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications