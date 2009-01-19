OSMANIYE WIND FARM

Summary sheet
Acting through its subsidiary, Rotor Elektrik Üretim A.S.
The project concerns the construction and operation of a 135 MW wind farm in the province of Osmanyie, in Southern Turkey.
The provision of electricity and the development of Turkey’s renewable energy potential, contributes to the economic development of Turkey. The project will provide electricity to meet rapid demand growth in Turkey using economically viable and sustainable wind resources.
If the project were located in the EU, it would fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive (85/337/EEC) as amended, requiring the competent national authority to determine the need for an EIA. Details of the environmental and social assessment procedures, including possible impacts on any sites of nature conservation or cultural importance, will be investigated further by the Bank during appraisal to ensure that the project complies with the Bank’s principles and standards as regards environmental and social issues.
The promoter is expected to follow international procurement procedures according to the Bank’s Guide to Procurement, including OJEU publication for the items to be financed by the Bank, if appropriate. Details will be verified during appraisal.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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