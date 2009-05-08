Gdansk Municipal Infrastructure II

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
City of Gdansk
The project concerns the financing of 9 medium size schemes in the city of Gdansk. The proposed investments cover the fields of public transport, rehabilitation and extension of the local road network and other sustainable mobility actions, plus the realisation of the European Solidarity Centre, a public building for cultural initiatives.
The selected investments will target the improvement of private and public transport, road safety, stimulation for bicycle usage and cultural services, thus contributing to stimulating the economy and sustainable development.
Poland, as a Member State, is obliged to follow the relevant EU rules in relation to the environmental impact of projects (namely SEA, EIA and Habitat/Natura 2000 Directives). Most of the schemes should fall outside the scope of the EU EIA Directive or under its Annex II, according to which the need to carry out an EIA is decided on a case by case analysis. Details on each scheme will be checked at appraisal stage, when the relevant specific information is available and can be analysed.
The promoter is a public entity and is therefore subject to EU Public Procurement rules. EU Directives (2004/18/EC and 2004/17/EC) have been transposed into national Polish legislation. Tenders will be/have been organised in compliance with EU requirements, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal for projects above thresholds. Each sub-project will nevertheless be reviewed at disbursement stage when formally submitted to the Bank for approval under the standard allocation procedure. Procurement procedures are therefore satisfactory to the Bank.
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