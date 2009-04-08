La Rioja Health and Education

Summary sheet
The investment programme ("the project") comprises a range of small to medium-sized upgrading and new-build investments and associated equipment that are designed to replace old or improve existing buildings and to create new capacity within the Region in four sectors:
- Social welfare (childcare facilities and homes for old-age people);
- Health;
- Education;
- Cultural heritage/Historic Monuments.
The project is consistent with EU policy. The project is eligible under Article 267 of the EC Treaty, point c, knowledge economy (education) and sustainable communities” (health care and urban renewal and regeneration (cultural heritage).
Health, educational facilities and historic monuments are not specifically mentioned in the EIA Directive on Environmental Impact Assessment, though the project may be covered by Annex II of the Directive in relation to urban development. The Bank’s services will verify during appraisal whether any EIA is required and the environmental effects of the project.
The Bank requires the promoter to ensure that all relevant contracts for the implementation of the project have been or shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant EU procurement legislation. The procurement procedures will be examined during appraisal.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.