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LA RIOJA HEALTH AND EDUCATION

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 65,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 65,000,000
Services : € 4,550,000
Education : € 26,000,000
Health : € 34,450,000
Signature date(s)
21/05/2010 : € 4,550,000
21/05/2010 : € 26,000,000
21/05/2010 : € 34,450,000

Summary sheet

Release date
8 April 2009
Status
Reference
Signed | 21/05/2010
20080533
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
La Rioja Health and Education
Comunidad Autónoma de la Rioja
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR 65 million.
Estimated EUR 135 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The investment programme ("the project") comprises a range of small to medium-sized upgrading and new-build investments and associated equipment that are designed to replace old or improve existing buildings and to create new capacity within the Region in four sectors:

  • Social welfare (childcare facilities and homes for old-age people);
  • Health;
  • Education;
  • Cultural heritage/Historic Monuments.

The project is consistent with EU policy. The project is eligible under Article 267 of the EC Treaty, point c, knowledge economy (education) and sustainable communities” (health care and urban renewal and regeneration (cultural heritage).

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Health, educational facilities and historic monuments are not specifically mentioned in the EIA Directive on Environmental Impact Assessment, though the project may be covered by Annex II of the Directive in relation to urban development. The Bank’s services will verify during appraisal whether any EIA is required and the environmental effects of the project.

The Bank requires the promoter to ensure that all relevant contracts for the implementation of the project have been or shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant EU procurement legislation. The procurement procedures will be examined during appraisal.

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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