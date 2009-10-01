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EXTREMADURA ROAD NETWORK

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 100,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 100,000,000
Transport : € 100,000,000
Signature date(s)
11/02/2010 : € 100,000,000
Other links
Related press
Spain: EUR 100 million to improve Extremadura’s road network

Summary sheet

Release date
1 October 2009
Status
Reference
Signed | 11/02/2010
20080532
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Extremadura Road Network
Comunidad Autónoma de Extremadura
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR 100 million.
Up to EUR 223 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Construction of 6 road schemes totalling approximately 21 km, including 5 bypasses and 1 new 8 km road section; Upgrading of 14 road schemes totalling approximately 211 km, necessary due to increase in traffic. All works will take place on 2-lane roads.

The project encompasses 2 lines of action to improve the regional road network in the Autonomous Community of Extremadura. The schemes will expand capacity, reduce travel times and increase traffic safety.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

All schemes to be financed under the proposed project will be required to comply with the relevant national and regional legal framework, to be in line with EU environmental policy and acceptable in environmental terms to the EIB. In particular, compliance with EU Directive 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC, amending 85/337/EEC, the Habitats and SEA Directive 2001/42/EC will be verified during appraisal.

The Bank will review the procurement process during appraisal to confirm that it is compliant with applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir 2004/18 or 2004/17/EEC).

Other links
Related press
Spain: EUR 100 million to improve Extremadura’s road network

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Spain: EUR 100 million to improve Extremadura’s road network
Other links

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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