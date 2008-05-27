PORT DE TANGER MED II-INFRASTRUCTURES

Summary sheet
Tanger Med Port Authority (TMPA), a subsidiary of TMSA, Tanger Méditerranée Special Agency (TMSA), a fully state-owned company.
The project consists of the infrastructure of the Tanger Med II port, a major expansion of Tanger Med port complex. The project facilities will include two new breakwaters and two new container terminals, with an additional capacity of 5 m TEUs p.a.
Raising the total Tanger Med Port’s capacity to 8 million TEUs and making it the largest transhipment port around the Mediterranean Sea.
If within the EU, the Project would fall under Annex I of the EIA Directive and would require a full EIA. Following an integrated environmental impact study (EIS) covering the whole Tanger Méditerranée programme, an EIA process in accordance with Moroccan legislation has been carried out, including preparation of an environmental impact study and management plan. The final environmental consent has yet to be issued. Information and communication meetings were held at institutional level with the main project stakeholders.
EIA process, biodiversity assessment requirements, social impact; environmental/social mitigating measures and public consultation will be checked during appraisal.
The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in compliance with the Bank’s Guide to Procurement. The project procurement plan and procedures will be reviewed during appraisal.
The project will facilitate traffic flows between the Mediterranean region and markets on both sides of the Atlantic and Asia. It will also provide additional capacity for Moroccan international trade and will foster local economic development. By providing maritime transport infrastructure, the project will contribute to FEMIP objective to create an enabling environment for the development of the private sector.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
News & Stories
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.