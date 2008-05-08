Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

NOKIA SMARTPHONE SOFTWARE R&D

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 500,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
United Kingdom : € 100,000,000
Finland : € 400,000,000
Industry : € 500,000,000
Signature date(s)
10/02/2009 : € 100,000,000
10/02/2009 : € 400,000,000

Summary sheet

Release date
18 November 2008
Status
Reference
Signed | 10/02/2009
20080508
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Nokia Smartphone Software R&D

Nokia Corporation

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR 500 million.
Approximately EUR 1 600 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns part financing of Nokia Group’s research and development expenses in the 2009-2011 period.

The project aims at development of software to be applied on the smartphone range of models of Nokia.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project concerns the continuation of current RDI practice which is carried out within existing facilities in principle compliant with existing legislation. During appraisal it will be checked whether the construction of new facilities is planned and if it will comply with the EIA Directive 85/337/EEC (amended by Directives 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC) and the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC.

The promoter is a private company, not operating in the utilities sector, and therefore EU procurement regulations do not apply to this project.

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications