Evelop Belwind Offshore Wind

Summary sheet
Design, construction, operation and maintenance of the first phase of a 330 MW offshore wind farm, situated at the Bligh Bank in the North Sea, 46 km off the coast of Belgium. The project will further consist of internal, subsea medium-voltage cable connection among individual turbines, which will link the turbine arrays to an offshore medium/ high voltage transformer. The project also includes a 55 km long subsea high voltage connection to the onshore grid.
The project aims to contribute to achieving by 2010 the Belgian government’s target of 6% share of electricity generated from renewable energy sources, responding thus to the concerns of climate change and the need to secure future energy supplies.
The project falls under Annex II of Directive 85/337/EEC (as amended by 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC) concerning the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA). The Bank will review the followed environmental procedures, including result of possible EIAs, mitigating measures to be taken and any effects on nature conservation sites (habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and Natura 2000).
Compliance with the EU procurement directives and national laws shall be ensured.
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