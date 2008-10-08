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AFRICINVEST FUND II LLC

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 20,000,000
Sector(s)
Services : € 20,000,000
Signature date(s)
19/12/2008 : € 20,000,000
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Summary sheet

Release date
8 October 2008
Status
Reference
Signed | 19/12/2008
20080464
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Africinvest Fund II LLC

African Capital Partners, L.L.C., an affiliate of Tuninvest Finance Group S.A.

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR 20 million.
EUR 120 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

AfricInvest II LLC is a target EUR 120 million private equity fund managed by AfricInvest Capital Partners (“ACP”), an affiliate of Tuninvest Finance Group (“Tuninvest”), focusing on growth and expansion small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) in primarily Sub-Saharan West and East Africa.

The fund intends to focus on enterprises that are well-established and have developed brands, products, distribution channels and good customer bases in their local markets. The targeted companies will ideally have a clear potential to scale up regionally, combined with operational improvement prospects. The Fund will focus on growth investments to companies with annual revenues between EUR 5 and EUR 50 million. Fund investments are expected to range from EUR 2 to EUR 10 million.

Environmental aspects

Environmental analysis according to guidelines acceptable to the Bank will be part of the Fund’s due diligence process in the appraisal of invested companies.

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Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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