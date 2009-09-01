Prio Oil Extraction Romania

Summary sheet
The project comprises the construction and operation of a seed crushing and oil extraction plant in Lehliu-Gara, Calarasi County, Romania. The annual production of the plant will be 265 kt vegetable oil and 400 kt of protein expeller based on about 830 kt of rapeseeds, sunflower seeds and soya beans. The plant will be located on the site of the recently built biodiesel production plant of the beneficiary (not included in the project).
The project contributes to the Bank’s priority lending objectives "Convergence / Convergence Regions" as well as "Energy Projects incl. TENs / Renewable Energy."
Manufacturing of vegetable oils and fats is included in Annex II of the EIA Directive 85/337/EEC (amended by Directives 97/11/EEC and 2003/35/EC) and in the provisions of the IPPC directive 01/2008/EC. The competent Romanian authority has requested an EIA for the project and will require an IPPC permit at commissioning. The status and details of the EIA and IPPC procedure and other relevant environmental and occupational health and safety (OHS) procedures have been analysed during the appraisal.
The project has been granted the environmental agreement (Accord de Mediu) which concludes the EIA procedure on October 5th, 2009.
The promoter, a private company, is not subject to EU Directives on procurement.
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