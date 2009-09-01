Prio Oil Extraction Romania

Manufacturing of vegetable oils and fats is included in Annex II of the EIA Directive 85/337/EEC (amended by Directives 97/11/EEC and 2003/35/EC) and in the provisions of the IPPC directive 01/2008/EC. The competent Romanian authority has requested an EIA for the project and will require an IPPC permit at commissioning. The status and details of the EIA and IPPC procedure and other relevant environmental and occupational health and safety (OHS) procedures have been analysed during the appraisal.

The project has been granted the environmental agreement (Accord de Mediu) which concludes the EIA procedure on October 5th, 2009.