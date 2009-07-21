Warsaw Tramway Project

Summary sheet
Tramwaje Warszawskie Sp. z o.o.
The project consists of a set of interventions targeted at modernising and improving the quality of the Warsaw tramway network and services, including some lines extensions and rehabilitation, plus the acquisition of more than 180 new trams, replacing old ones and integrating the existing fleet to serve the new extensions and increase the level of service.
The project is part of the strategy for the improvement of mobility and public transport in Warsaw, and should improve the quality of service (in terms of frequency, speed, connections, comfort and reliability) for public transport users, alleviating private cars pressure and the related problems of pollution, thus improving the quality of the urban environment.
Poland, as a Member State, is obliged to follow the relevant EU rules in relation to the environmental impact of projects (namely SEA, EIA and Habitat/Natura 2000 Directives). The project is a multi-scheme investment loan, with medium-sized investments. Rolling stock acquisition falls out of the scope of the EU EIA Directive, while lines extension and rehabilitation fall under Annex II of the same Directive, according to which the need to carry out an EIA is decided on a case by case analysis. Details will be checked at appraisal stage, when the relevant specific information for each scheme is available and analysed.
The promoter is a public entity subject to EU public procurement regulations. The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the Project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2004/17/EEC) with parallel publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate. All the details will be checked at appraisal stage.
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