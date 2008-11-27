MTS Mobile Broadband

Summary sheet
Contact point: Mr Alexey Kaurov, Director of Corporate Finance
The project concerns the rollout of 3G/UMTS-based mobile broadband services in the Russian Federation. In particular, the project will expand the 3G network’s coverage to 24 – 27 additional cities during 2009, finally reaching about 40 cities.
The project aims to facilitate efficient communications through improved access to Internet, multimedia and telecommunication services, with a view to contributing to increased connectivity and economic growth.
If the project was located in Europe, it would not fall under Annex I or II of EIA directive 85/337/EEC, amended by directives 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC. Mobile network deployments have limited residual environmental effects. Further details will be assessed during appraisal.
The Russian mobile market has been liberalised and is composed of several mobile operators. The privately owned promoter is one of the three operators that operate on a national scale. Therefore the promoter is exempted from public procurement procedures. The chosen procedures and their effectiveness will be checked during the appraisal.
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