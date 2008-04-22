METRO VIETNAM EXPANSION

Summary sheet
Metro AG
The project consists of the design, the construction and the operation of several wholesale stores across Vietnam.
The project will help to improve the efficiency of Vietnam’s wholesale distribution system and thereby will contribute to contain inflationary pressure while improving the health and sanitary conditions in the distribution chain. The project will also support the European presence in Asia through Foreign Direct Investments and through transfer of technology and know-how from EU.
An EIA is required by the national legislation of Vietnam for the awarding of the operating permit. According to national legislation, these stores cannot be located in sensitive or protected areas. The EIA local procedure, which is similar to the criteria for the EIA Directive in EU, includes public hearings and annual inspections. The EIA’s approval, for each store, will be a loan disbursement condition.
The promoter is a private company not covered by EU Directives on procurement.
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