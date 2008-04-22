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METRO VIETNAM EXPANSION

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 47,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Vietnam : € 47,000,000
Services : € 47,000,000
Signature date(s)
15/09/2009 : € 47,000,000
Other links
Related press
Vietnam: EIB loan will help modernise distribution sector

Summary sheet

Release date
9 June 2009
Status
Reference
Signed | 15/09/2009
20080422
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Metro Cash & Carry Vietnam Expansion

Metro AG

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR 47 million.
The total project cost is up to EUR 96 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of the design, the construction and the operation of several wholesale stores across Vietnam.

The project will help to improve the efficiency of Vietnam’s wholesale distribution system and thereby will contribute to contain inflationary pressure while improving the health and sanitary conditions in the distribution chain. The project will also support the European presence in Asia through Foreign Direct Investments and through transfer of technology and know-how from EU.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

An EIA is required by the national legislation of Vietnam for the awarding of the operating permit. According to national legislation, these stores cannot be located in sensitive or protected areas. The EIA local procedure, which is similar to the criteria for the EIA Directive in EU, includes public hearings and annual inspections. The EIA’s approval, for each store, will be a loan disbursement condition.

The promoter is a private company not covered by EU Directives on procurement.

Other links
Related press
Vietnam: EIB loan will help modernise distribution sector

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Vietnam: EIB loan will help modernise distribution sector
Other links

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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