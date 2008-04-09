Opole Municipal Infrastructure

As a Member State, Poland has the obligation of following EU relevant rules regarding the environmental impact of projects (namely SEA, EIA and Habitat/Natura 2000 Directives). The Bank’s appraisal will focus on the promoter’s environmental management capacity and on the verification of the correct application of these Directives, including undertaking of SEA/EIAs and assessment of requirements of the Habitat and Bird Directive where appropriate; all the relevant project’s key documents will be published in line with the Bank’s procedures.

Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA):