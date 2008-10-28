Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

PAKISTAN RENEWABLE ENERGY FL

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 100,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Pakistan : € 100,000,000
Energy : € 100,000,000
Signature date(s)
24/11/2009 : € 100,000,000
Other links
Related press
Pakistan: European Investment Bank signs agreements to finance renewable energy projects

Summary sheet

Release date
28 October 2008
Status
Reference
Signed | 24/11/2009
20080360
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Renewal Energy Framework Loan

Islamic Republic of Pakistan

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 90 million.
EUR 420 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Credit line to support a series of investments promoting the use of renewable energy sources, in particular wind, solar, biomass and hydropower resources (with plants to medium size run-of-the river plants).

The financing operation would be carried out in the context of a co-financing with the Asian development Bank, which supports Pakistan’s renewable energy development sector investment programme. This programme involves both physical investments and capacity building.

The proposed operation would support projects that mitigate climate change, one of the objectives of the ALA Mandate and EU priorities. This operation will be co-financed by the Asian Development Bank, another objective set by the member states in the context of the ALA IV Mandate.

The renewable energy development programme will help to reduce poverty through electrification of, and employment generation in remote and rural areas.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The key objective of this operation is to improve the global environment by supporting projects that help to mitigate climate change. Most individual schemes to be financed are expected to be small and will have limited environmental impacts. The projects will be prepared in line with relevant national and EU environmental standards, including due consideration for protection of sites of nature conservation, as well as the environmental and social safeguards of the Bank.

Procurement will be undertaken in accordance with the Bank’s Procurement Guidelines.

Other links
Related press
Pakistan: European Investment Bank signs agreements to finance renewable energy projects

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Pakistan: European Investment Bank signs agreements to finance renewable energy projects
Other links

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications