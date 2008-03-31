Petrom Brazi CCGT project

Summary sheet
Petrom SA.
The project includes design, manufacturing, construction and operation of the Combined Cycle Gas Turbine (CCGT) Power Plant in the vicinity of Ploiesti, Romania. The plant will comprise two gas and one steam turbine of total capacity of 860 MWe. The project comprises also 3 km electrical overhead line and 30 km gas pipeline.
The project contributes to the Bank’s priority lending objective “developing or rationalising economic activity, addressing Europe’s intensive use of traditional energy sources” and “diversification and security of internal supply”.
The project falls under Annex 1 of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive (85/337/EC and amendments) and was required to undergo a full Environmental Impact Assessment. The developed EIA study concluded that plants’ emissions to the air and its impact on soil, biodiversity and human beings are acceptable if requested mitigation actions are undertaken by the promoter. The CCGT plant’s specific CO2 emissions are below average specific emissions in Romanian electricity generation system.
The project is not subject to public procurement requirements. During the appraisal the Bank will verify the promoter’s procurement procedures to ensure that the project benefits from market-based competition between potential subcontractors.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
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