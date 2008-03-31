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PETROM BRAZI CCGT PROJECT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 200,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Romania : € 200,000,000
Energy : € 200,000,000
Signature date(s)
8/05/2009 : € 200,000,000
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Petrobrazi CCGT Project - RO

Summary sheet

Release date
7 October 2008
Status
Reference
Signed | 08/05/2009
20080331
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Petrom Brazi CCGT project

Petrom SA.

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 200 million.
EUR 557 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project includes design, manufacturing, construction and operation of the Combined Cycle Gas Turbine (CCGT) Power Plant in the vicinity of Ploiesti, Romania. The plant will comprise two gas and one steam turbine of total capacity of 860 MWe. The project comprises also 3 km electrical overhead line and 30 km gas pipeline.

The project contributes to the Bank’s priority lending objective “developing or rationalising economic activity, addressing Europe’s intensive use of traditional energy sources” and “diversification and security of internal supply”.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project falls under Annex 1 of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive (85/337/EC and amendments) and was required to undergo a full Environmental Impact Assessment. The developed EIA study concluded that plants’ emissions to the air and its impact on soil, biodiversity and human beings are acceptable if requested mitigation actions are undertaken by the promoter. The CCGT plant’s specific CO2 emissions are below average specific emissions in Romanian electricity generation system.

The project is not subject to public procurement requirements. During the appraisal the Bank will verify the promoter’s procurement procedures to ensure that the project benefits from market-based competition between potential subcontractors.

Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Petrobrazi CCGT Project - RO

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications