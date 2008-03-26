EIRGRID East-West Interconnector TEN-E

Due to its technical characteristics the project falls under ANNEX II of the EIA directive, so leaving to the national competent authority to decide whether an EIA would be required in line with the screening criteria specified in the directive. The planning application submitted by the promoter includes the EIA Reports of the land and marine sections of both the Irish and British sides of the project. The expected impact relates mainly to physical impact on seabed fauna and flora along the trench path, magnetic fields, removal of vegetation and noise nuisance. The landfalls and the cable route have been selected in order to avoid significant impacts on Special Protected Areas or Special Areas of conservation. Some temporary impacts will be mainly noise and disturbance, on some seabird breeding colonies designated as Special Protected Areas during sea-cable installation, which will need mitigation as identified in the EIA. Impacts will remain local, no transboundary effects are envisaged.