EIRGRID East-West Interconnector TEN-E

Summary sheet
EIRGRID Plc.
The Oval, 160 Shelbourne Road
Ballsbridge
Dublin 4
Republic of Ireland
Mr Aidan SKELLY - CFO
The East West Interconnector project consists of a high voltage direct current (HVDC) cable link between Ireland and Great Britain. The anticipated project capacity is in the range of 450-650 MW and the expected length of the cable route is circa 260 km, 185 km of which undersea.
The project aims to enhance security of electricity supply and to support the development of electricity generation from renewable sources.
Due to its technical characteristics the project falls under ANNEX II of the EIA directive, so leaving to the national competent authority to decide whether an EIA would be required in line with the screening criteria specified in the directive. The planning application submitted by the promoter includes the EIA Reports of the land and marine sections of both the Irish and British sides of the project. The expected impact relates mainly to physical impact on seabed fauna and flora along the trench path, magnetic fields, removal of vegetation and noise nuisance. The landfalls and the cable route have been selected in order to avoid significant impacts on Special Protected Areas or Special Areas of conservation. Some temporary impacts will be mainly noise and disturbance, on some seabird breeding colonies designated as Special Protected Areas during sea-cable installation, which will need mitigation as identified in the EIA. Impacts will remain local, no transboundary effects are envisaged.
The promoter is subject to the Irish public procurement legislation which complies with the requirements of the EU Directives on public procurement. The procurement process is currently ongoing. The promoter expects to execute the contracts with the preferred EPC contractors by Spring 2009. The details will be verified during appraisal.
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