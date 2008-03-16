Summary sheet
Gdansk Airport
The project aims at modernising and expanding the regional airport of Gdansk, serving the Tricity (Gdansk, Gdynia and Sopot) area and the coastal region of Pomerania. The project comprises the construction of a new passenger terminal building for 5 million passengers p.a., extension of the apron, a new parallel taxiway, a de-icing platform, new drainage system and other associated airside infrastructure.
Total airport capacity after project completion will be 7 million passengers p.a. and the new taxiway will increase runway capacity from 15 to 40 aircraft movements per hour.
The project falls under Annex I of the EU EIA Directive and, therefore, a full EIA will be required. The procedure is currently being carried out in accordance with the guidelines of the Polish Ministry of Regional Development, which intend to compliment the Polish environmental regulations until new laws, fully compliant with EU Directives, are enacted. The appropriateness of these procedures will be verified during appraisal.
The promoter is a private entity operating in the transport sector covered by EU Directive 2004/17/EC. Gdansk Airport is bound to purchase equipment, services and other works for the Project in accordance with this Directive, including publication in the OJ.
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