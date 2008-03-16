Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

GDANSK AIRPORT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 36,434,020.27
Countries
Sector(s)
Poland : € 36,434,020.27
Transport : € 36,434,020.27
Signature date(s)
26/06/2012 : € 36,434,020.27
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - EN
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - PL

Summary sheet

Release date
2 December 2008
Status
Reference
Signed | 26/06/2012
20080316
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Gdansk Airport

Gdansk Airport

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
PLN 225.00 million (EUR 66.23 million).
PLN 450.00 million (EUR 132.47 million).
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project aims at modernising and expanding the regional airport of Gdansk, serving the Tricity (Gdansk, Gdynia and Sopot) area and the coastal region of Pomerania. The project comprises the construction of a new passenger terminal building for 5 million passengers p.a., extension of the apron, a new parallel taxiway, a de-icing platform, new drainage system and other associated airside infrastructure.

Total airport capacity after project completion will be 7 million passengers p.a. and the new taxiway will increase runway capacity from 15 to 40 aircraft movements per hour.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project falls under Annex I of the EU EIA Directive and, therefore, a full EIA will be required. The procedure is currently being carried out in accordance with the guidelines of the Polish Ministry of Regional Development, which intend to compliment the Polish environmental regulations until new laws, fully compliant with EU Directives, are enacted. The appropriateness of these procedures will be verified during appraisal.

The promoter is a private entity operating in the transport sector covered by EU Directive 2004/17/EC. Gdansk Airport is bound to purchase equipment, services and other works for the Project in accordance with this Directive, including publication in the OJ.

Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - EN
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - PL

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications