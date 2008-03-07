SEVERN TRENT WATER AND WASTEW AMP4 III

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
Severn Trent Water Ltd.
The project comprises Severn Trent Water’s capital programme for the 2005-2010 period, which is approved and monitored by the industry regulator OFWAT. The project consists of a large number of water supply and wastewater schemes located throughout Severn Trent Water’s operating area.
The proposed programme aims to support sustainable environmental and customer service standards set by EU and national legislation in the Midlands of England and mid-Wales.
The schemes included in the project fall under Annex II of Directive 97/11/EC. Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) procedures are carried out where required by the competent authorities and mitigating measures are applied as appropriate. The project will be compliant with Article 6 of the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC.
The project falls under the EU Procurement Directive 2004/17/EC and 2004/18/EC. The borrower has confirmed that it complies fully with its requirements in reference to the Procurement Directive and its amendment.
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