Deir Ali II Power Plant

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Summary sheet
The project involves the construction and operation of a second natural gas fired combined cycle module of 750 MW at Deir Ali power plant.
The objective is to meet growing electricity demand at a competitive cost, using modern combined-cycle technology, and increase the fuel efficiency of PEEGT power generation park by replacing inefficient oil-fired generation. The project will contribute to the expansion of basic energy infrastructure needed for the economic development of Syria.
Due to its size and technical characteristics the project requires an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) under EIB guidelines. The EIA process has started and is expected to be finalised in autumn 2008. The project is expected to contribute to meeting growing electricity demand with a lower environmental impact than other fossil fuel based alternatives.
The project is required to be procured according to the Bank’s Guide to Procurement. The procurement process (international competitive bidding).is ongoing
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