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DEIR ALI II POWER PLANT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 275,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Syrian Arab Republic : € 275,000,000
Energy : € 275,000,000
Signature date(s)
8/12/2008 : € 275,000,000
Other links
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - - EN
Related press
Syria: FEMIP lends EUR 275 million to the Syrian electricity sector

Summary sheet

Release date
29 July 2008
Status
Reference
Signed | 08/12/2008
20080244
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Deir Ali II
Public Establishment of Electricity for Generation and Transmission (PEEGT)
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR 300 million.
Estimated at some EUR 700 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project involves the construction and operation of a second natural gas fired combined cycle module of 750 MW at Deir Ali power plant.

The objective is to meet growing electricity demand at a competitive cost, using modern combined-cycle technology, and increase the fuel efficiency of PEEGT power generation park by replacing inefficient oil-fired generation. The project will contribute to the expansion of basic energy infrastructure needed for the economic development of Syria.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Due to its size and technical characteristics the project requires an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) under EIB guidelines. The EIA process has started and is expected to be finalised in autumn 2008. The project is expected to contribute to meeting growing electricity demand with a lower environmental impact than other fossil fuel based alternatives.

The project is required to be procured according to the Bank’s Guide to Procurement. The procurement process (international competitive bidding).is ongoing

Other links
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - - EN
Related press
Syria: FEMIP lends EUR 275 million to the Syrian electricity sector

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Syria: FEMIP lends EUR 275 million to the Syrian electricity sector
Other links
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - - EN

Photogallery

Construction of a natural gas-fired Combined Cycle Gas Turbine power plant to produce electricity at a competitive cost and with limited environmental impact
Deir Ali II Power Plant
Photographer: John Wreford
©EIB
Construction of a natural gas-fired Combined Cycle Gas Turbine power plant to produce electricity at a competitive cost and with limited environmental impact
Deir Ali II Power Plant
Photographer: John Wreford
©EIB
Construction of a natural gas-fired Combined Cycle Gas Turbine power plant to produce electricity at a competitive cost and with limited environmental impact
Deir Ali II Power Plant
Photographer: John Wreford
©EIB
Construction of a natural gas-fired Combined Cycle Gas Turbine power plant to produce electricity at a competitive cost and with limited environmental impact
Deir Ali II Power Plant
Photographer: John Wreford
©EIB
Construction of a natural gas-fired Combined Cycle Gas Turbine power plant to produce electricity at a competitive cost and with limited environmental impact
Deir Ali II Power Plant
Photographer: John Wreford
©EIB

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications