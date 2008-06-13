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DIF INFRASTRUCTURE FUND II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 35,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
The Netherlands : € 35,000,000
Energy : € 8,750,000
Education : € 8,750,000
Services : € 8,750,000
Health : € 8,750,000
Signature date(s)
11/08/2009 : € 2,500,000
11/08/2009 : € 2,500,000
11/08/2009 : € 2,500,000
11/08/2009 : € 2,500,000
29/10/2008 : € 6,250,000
29/10/2008 : € 6,250,000
29/10/2008 : € 6,250,000
29/10/2008 : € 6,250,000
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Summary sheet

Release date
13 June 2008
Status
Reference
Signed | 29/10/2008
20080235
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
DIF Infrastructure II
DIF Management Holding B.V.
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 25-50 million.
The target fund size is EUR 500 million. (Maximum size is EUR 750 million).
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The proposed project is an investment fund providing equity and quasi-equity for the financing of PPP/PFI projects and energy projects, including renewables, primarily in the EU.

The objective of the fund is to achieve long-term capital appreciation and income principally through investment in project companies that are set up to implement PPP/PFI and energy projects.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Each project company in the fund portfolio is to operate in accordance with all EU and/or national laws with respect to the environment.

Procurement within the EU is to be in accordance with the relevant EU legislation. Publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal is to occur as and where appropriate.

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Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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