EDP Repowering

Summary sheet
The project consists of the re-powering of two existing run-of-the-river hydro-plants along the River Douro, in Portugal, through the construction of new underground generators, which will increase the capacity of both plants by around 440MW.
To expand electricity generation from renewable sources, contributing to several key EU objectives: security of supply, fight against climate change and raise competitiveness.
Both hydro plants fall under Annex II of Directive 85/337/EC, as amended by Directives 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC. Thus, the project sub-schemes would be subject to an EIA based on a case-by-case decision or defined criteria set by the competent authorities. The promoter has confirmed that EIAs have been completed. Neither water storage nor river flow parameters are expected to be modified by the project.
The promoter is required to tender works, supplies and services contracts following procurement rules of relevant national and EU legislation, as defined by procurement Directive 93/38/EEC and amended by Utilities Directive 2004/17/EC, including the publication in Official Journal of EC where appropriate. Detailed procedures applied by the promoter will be reviewed during the appraisal.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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