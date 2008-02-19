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IHRU REABILITACAO URBANA II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 200,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Portugal : € 200,000,000
Urban development : € 200,000,000
Signature date(s)
30/10/2008 : € 50,000,000
6/10/2009 : € 150,000,000

Summary sheet

Release date
15 May 2008
Status
Reference
Signed | 30/10/2008
20080219
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
IHRU Reabilitação Urbana II
Instituto da Habitação e da Reabilitação Urbana

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 200 million
Not applicable
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Framework loan

The framework loan will support the financing of infrastructure and public space renewal and requalification, the rehabilitation of dilapidated social housing and the construction of new social housing to resettle people living in substandard accommodation, being undertaken by IHRU-sponsored initiatives in deprived neighbourhoods in Portugal.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Compliance with EU environmental directives and national laws shall be ensured. In principle, measures and programmes focusing on upgrading of existing housing stock will not require an EIA under EU Directive (85/337/EEC as amended 97/11/EC) but this will be further verified during appraisal. Should some components of the project involve construction in greenfield areas, the promoter will be required to produce an EIA.

Compliance with EU procurement directives and national laws shall be ensured.

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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