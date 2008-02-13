A2 TOLL MOTORWAY 2ND SEGMENT - TEN

The project falls under Annex I of EIA Directive 85/337/EEC, as amended by Directives 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC. The Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) Directive 2001/42/EC does not apply. The project is located in an environmentally sensitive area. The proposed alignment crosses three Natura 2000 sites and several other Natura 200 and other protected sites, which are either adjacent to or in the vicinity of the motorway, may also suffer impacts. The Habitats Directive therefore applies.

During appraisal, the Bank will review the EIA process adopted to date - in particular the history of the analysis of alignment alternatives, the public consultations carried out, and impacts on actual and shadow list Natura 2000 sites - to confirm it complies with applicable EU Directives.