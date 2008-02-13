A2 TOLL MOTORWAY 2ND SEGMENT - TEN

Summary sheet
Construction of 106 km of motorway between Swiecko and Nowy Tomysl.
This section of the A2 lies on the TEN-T network (link between Berlin and Warsaw).
The project falls under Annex I of EIA Directive 85/337/EEC, as amended by Directives 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC. The Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) Directive 2001/42/EC does not apply. The project is located in an environmentally sensitive area. The proposed alignment crosses three Natura 2000 sites and several other Natura 200 and other protected sites, which are either adjacent to or in the vicinity of the motorway, may also suffer impacts. The Habitats Directive therefore applies.
During appraisal, the Bank will review the EIA process adopted to date - in particular the history of the analysis of alignment alternatives, the public consultations carried out, and impacts on actual and shadow list Natura 2000 sites - to confirm it complies with applicable EU Directives.
The project is to be implemented through a negotiated specification of business terms provided for in an existing concession agreement (CA), with two phases, signed in September 1997. This existing concession was procured through a restricted tender process after an international call for application to tender was launched in September 1995. The CA provides for the detailed definition of rights and obligations of the second phase (“the deferred business terms”) agreed between the parties on 30 August 2008. The Bank will review the procurement process during appraisal.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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