Science Development II

Summary sheet
The Project will support the development of science and technology in public scientific institutions and university-based academic environments.
The loan will fund a part of the State’s 2008 budgetary contribution to support investment expenditures connected with the implementation of public scientific and university-based academic research where activities are deemed important for the development and accumulation of knowledge and the expansion of the Polish knowledge- based economy. Under this Facility the Bank may fund: (i) capital investment expenditures in public scientific and academic infrastructures, technology platforms, and equipment; (ii) research grants for scientists; and (iii) a portion of the eligible wage costs of scientists employed in the public system.
R&D activities included in the project will not materially change current R&D practice and will be carried out mainly within existing facilities. An EIA therefore is not required by EU Directive 97/11. Investments in new buildings may fall under Annex II of the relevant Directive regarding urban development. This will be further assessed during appraisal.
The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the individual projects have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU and national law.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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