Jade Weser Container Terminal

Summary sheet
Construction of a new deep water container terminal in Wilhelmshaven. The new container terminal will have a capacity of 2.7 TEU (twenty-foot equivalent unit) per annum by 2012.
The Project will ameliorate maritime links between member states of the EU and promote sea transport in international transport chains. It will also contribute to regional economic development in the Wilhelmshaven area.
The project falls into Annex I of Directive 97/11/EC and an EIA has been carried out by the promoter. The scoping of the environmental study was undertaken including public participation (i.e. scoping hearing on 16/04/2002)and the scope of the study was set to encompass the construction of both the port and the landside transport connections. The environmental studies were concluded in March 2004 and, together with a non-technical summary, incorporated into the planning approval application. The development consent was delivered in March 2007. The Higher Administrative Court of Lüneburg prescribed several mitigation measures related to the development consent, in particular concerning the protection of a nearby Natura 2000 site.
JadeWeserPort Realisierungs GmbH is a contracting authority within the meaning of Directive 2004/17/EC of 31 March 2004. The appraisal mission will confirm that project contracts have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the above procurement legislation, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate. The status of procurement for the various project components will be reviewed during appraisal.
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