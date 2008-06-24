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IRIDE COGENERAZIONE TORINO NORD

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 200,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 200,000,000
Energy : € 200,000,000
Signature date(s)
15/10/2010 : € 100,000,000
19/12/2008 : € 100,000,000
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Figura 1 - 2 - IT
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Figura 1 - 4 - IT
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Figura 1 - 5 - IT
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - IT
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Cover page - IT
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Figura 1 - 6 - IT

Summary sheet

Release date
24 June 2008
Status
Reference
Signed | 19/12/2008
20080174
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Iride Cogenerazione Teleriscaldamento Torino Nord
Iride Group
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR 200 million.
Estimated at EUR 494 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project comprises the construction of a heat and power cogeneration plant (including CCGT, HOB, accumulators and auxiliary systems) in the city of Turin, and expansion of the district heating transportation and distribution network in northern areas of the city.

The proposed investment is aimed at substituting oil and gas-based heating plants and hot tap water preparation with heat provided by a central plant and a district heating network that is more efficient and results in lower emissions. The power plant will work in a cogeneration mode producing electricity and heat, which adds further benefits due to higher overall efficiency.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The EIA for the cogeneration plant is being carried out now. The integrated environmental permit is expected to be issued by the end of 2008.

The promoter is committed to compliance with the EU procurement legislation. The works comprising the investment plan are currently being tendered.

Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Figura 1 - 2 - IT
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Figura 1 - 4 - IT
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Figura 1 - 5 - IT
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - IT
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Cover page - IT
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Figura 1 - 6 - IT

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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