IRIDE COGENERAZIONE TORINO NORD

Summary sheet
The project comprises the construction of a heat and power cogeneration plant (including CCGT, HOB, accumulators and auxiliary systems) in the city of Turin, and expansion of the district heating transportation and distribution network in northern areas of the city.
The proposed investment is aimed at substituting oil and gas-based heating plants and hot tap water preparation with heat provided by a central plant and a district heating network that is more efficient and results in lower emissions. The power plant will work in a cogeneration mode producing electricity and heat, which adds further benefits due to higher overall efficiency.
The EIA for the cogeneration plant is being carried out now. The integrated environmental permit is expected to be issued by the end of 2008.
The promoter is committed to compliance with the EU procurement legislation. The works comprising the investment plan are currently being tendered.
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