Benin – Togo Power Rehabilitation

Summary sheet
Construction of 308 km of 161 kV lines, 5 km of 63 kV underground cables and 1 substation, the refurbishment of 289 km of 161 kV lines, and the refurbishment/enlargement of 8 substations
The refurbishing of the existing transmission lines aims at avoiding major power supply disruptions, and the new lines will extend the reach and quality of the transmission infrastructure in Benin and Togo. This will improve the reliability and efficiency of electricity supply, creating a better environment for private sector investment and growth.
The Bank will verify that the impact of the project is in line with the EU and the Bank’s principles and standards as regards environmental and social issues.
All major contracts will be procured through international competitive bidding and the contracts financed by the Bank will be tendered in accordance with the EIB’s Guide to Procurement.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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