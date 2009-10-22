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BENIN - TOGO POWER REHABILITATION

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 35,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Togo : € 3,000,000
Benin : € 32,000,000
Energy : € 35,000,000
Signature date(s)
22/12/2009 : € 3,000,000
22/12/2009 : € 32,000,000
Other links
Related publications
Resettlement Plan: Line Sakete - Porto Novo - FR
Related publications
Resettlement Plan: Line Onigbolo -Parakou - FR
Related publications
Environmental Impact Report: Line Onigbolo-Parakou - FR
Related publications
Environmental Impact Report: Line Sakete- Porto Novo - FR

Summary sheet

Release date
22 October 2009
Status
Reference
Signed | 22/12/2009
20080161
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Benin – Togo Power Rehabilitation
Communauté Electrique du Bénin
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR 35 million
EUR 73 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Construction of 308 km of 161 kV lines, 5 km of 63 kV underground cables and 1 substation, the refurbishment of 289 km of 161 kV lines, and the refurbishment/enlargement of 8 substations

The refurbishing of the existing transmission lines aims at avoiding major power supply disruptions, and the new lines will extend the reach and quality of the transmission infrastructure in Benin and Togo. This will improve the reliability and efficiency of electricity supply, creating a better environment for private sector investment and growth.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The Bank will verify that the impact of the project is in line with the EU and the Bank’s principles and standards as regards environmental and social issues.

All major contracts will be procured through international competitive bidding and the contracts financed by the Bank will be tendered in accordance with the EIB’s Guide to Procurement.

Other links
Related publications
Resettlement Plan: Line Sakete - Porto Novo - FR
Related publications
Resettlement Plan: Line Onigbolo -Parakou - FR
Related publications
Environmental Impact Report: Line Onigbolo-Parakou - FR
Related publications
Environmental Impact Report: Line Sakete- Porto Novo - FR

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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